Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.73 million and $3.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00014111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019504 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005284 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,086,976 coins and its circulating supply is 123,001,265 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Coinbe, Poloniex, Coinroom, COSS, Exrates, Upbit, CoinEgg and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

