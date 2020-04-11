Litecoin Price Hits $41.84 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.84 or 0.00614187 BTC on exchanges including BL3P, B2BX, Coinroom and Iquant. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $3.36 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,488,057 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMarket, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, WazirX, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Gate.io, Korbit, Upbit, Coinsquare, BTC Markets, TDAX, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Bits Blockchain, Zebpay, RightBTC, Bitinka, Bitbns, Koinim, CoinExchange, BCEX, Bitbank, Indodax, BiteBTC, OKCoin International, Stellarport, BtcTurk, IDCM, C-Patex, Coinone, C2CX, CoinEgg, Cryptohub, Gatecoin, LakeBTC, Coinroom, GOPAX, Coinbase Pro, Koineks, Bithesap, QBTC, EXX, OKCoin.cn, BitcoinTrade, Negocie Coins, Bibox, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ovis, TradeOgre, BTC-Alpha, Koinex, Independent Reserve, MBAex, LiteBit.eu, BtcTrade.im, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, DOBI trade, Liquid, Bittylicious, Lykke Exchange, BTCC, Livecoin, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Buda, Huobi, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, SouthXchange, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Covesting, Bitstamp, HBUS, WEX, CoinTiger, CPDAX, ABCC, Nanex, Bitmaszyna, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Coinut, DSX, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, COSS, FCoin, CoinEx, Exmo, Coindeal, Mercado Bitcoin, Iquant, Exrates, Cryptomate, Kuna, Graviex, Liqui, B2BX, Binance, LBank, Mercatox, Bitlish, DigiFinex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, BL3P, BitForex, BTC Trade UA, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Crex24, BigONE, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, C-CEX, Braziliex, Bitso, CoinsBank and xBTCe. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.