Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Lobstex has a market cap of $305,824.01 and $124,090.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00342904 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00418309 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016608 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006457 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,057,149 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,137 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

