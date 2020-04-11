LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $186,371.65 and approximately $53,081.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

