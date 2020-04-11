Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 712,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,288. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $44.53 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

