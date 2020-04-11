Loki Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $8,119.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.02302598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.03357099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00615350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00776957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00528240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,236,066 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

