Lunyr (LUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00009045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, BiteBTC and Liqui. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, Upbit, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

