Lympo Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Allbit. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $16,749.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc, HADAX, Allbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

