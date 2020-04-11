Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 9,057 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 693.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 477,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 374,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $1,463,766. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.