Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 22,277 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 373.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Bandwidth worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 119,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

BAND stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 692.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock valued at $207,713. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

