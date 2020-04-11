Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

