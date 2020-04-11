Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,377,465. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $159.82 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.