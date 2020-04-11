Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.37. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.17.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

