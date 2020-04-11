Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.04. Zuora Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. Zuora’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

