Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.64. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.