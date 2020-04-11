Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,825.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $52,412.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,934 shares of company stock worth $2,105,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

