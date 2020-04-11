Maincoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,417.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Maincoin has a market cap of $447,994.46 and $2,417.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.04641877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036867 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009640 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

