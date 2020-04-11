Mallcoin (MLC) Achieves Market Cap of $552,155.02

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 41.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $552,155.02 and $4.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.