MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.