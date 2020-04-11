Matchpool Price Down 9% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. Matchpool has a market cap of $121,571.23 and $15.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

