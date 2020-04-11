Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,883.86

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $210,883.86 and $2,239.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.02696357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

