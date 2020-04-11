Max Property Group (MPG) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $396,007.85 and $152.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group's total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group's official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

