Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,851. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

