McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

