MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, CPDAX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.04550627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036760 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Upbit, Kryptono, Cashierest, IDEX, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

