MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.02290945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.03313670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00615261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00775482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076086 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00523796 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

