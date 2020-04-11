Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,611.08

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $68,611.08 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00615350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008435 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,634,000 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

