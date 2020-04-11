MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0006 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $86,189.74 and $25,258.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.04545446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009632 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003433 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.