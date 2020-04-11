Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Volume Hits $1.45 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $1.45 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.02304223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,967,937 coins and its circulating supply is 77,967,832 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, QBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

