Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.43 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Metronome has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $34,106.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,893,133 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,459 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

