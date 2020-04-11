M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,634 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Extended Stay America worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,475 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

