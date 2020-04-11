M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $496.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

