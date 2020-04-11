M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 118.3% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. China International Capital lowered shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

