M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 218.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,311 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

