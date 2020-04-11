M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,497 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $150.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

