M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 9,472 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in United States Cellular by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

USM opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.