MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $4,250.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

