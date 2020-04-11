Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.