Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.