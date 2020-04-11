MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

