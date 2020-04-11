MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Cap of $155.06 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.38 or 0.00281773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $155.06 million and $56.70 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.01090615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056274 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,509,434 coins and its circulating supply is 7,999,791 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.