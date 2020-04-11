MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $17.71 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $17.71 or 0.00258127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $141.67 million and $65.18 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.01094514 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00056980 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,508,954 coins and its circulating supply is 7,999,311 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

