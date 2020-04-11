MINDOL Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $654.71 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00056357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.01077392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00278106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

