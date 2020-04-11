MineBee (MB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. MineBee has a market capitalization of $108.91 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 114.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

