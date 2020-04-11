Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, DigiFinex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005845 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

