Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.24).

MTO has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Mitie Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.14 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The firm has a market cap of $243.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

