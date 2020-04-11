Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $167,196.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and Binance. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

