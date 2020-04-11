Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005867 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $444.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00776389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,442,200 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

