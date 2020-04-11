MonetaryUnit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $200.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $521,878.94 and approximately $200.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017353 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003567 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 187,267,295 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

