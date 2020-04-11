Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a market cap of $283,929.49 and approximately $15.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,847,844 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

